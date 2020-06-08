Use Of Ketamine For The Treatment Of Resistant Depression

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2020-30

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The treatment for resistant depression is a key trend in the global antidepressants market. Ketamine is the new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, which stimulates the development of glutamate, and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviors. In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ketamine, an anesthetic that has made waves for its surprising antidepressant effect. Since treatment with esketamine may be of great benefit to patients with treatment-resistant depression (meaning conventional therapies have not benefited them), the FDA has speeded up the approval process to make it available more rapidly.

The global antidepressants market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2019 to about $28.6 billion in 2020, as mental health issues are expected to surge due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic making an impact on the global economy. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $19 billion at an annual rate of 7.4% through 2023.

Globally, rising cases of mental health disorders are the key factor in the growth of the antidepressant drug industry, as many customers rely on these medications to counter depression, anxiety disorders, etc. Antidepressant medications are used in conditions such as depression, OCD, childhood enuresis, major depressive disorder, severe anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder, etc. Globally, the percentage of people with depression varies from 2% to 6%, and the elderly are at greater risk of depression relative to other age groups. According to the WHO, in 2020, about 264 million people of all ages worldwide suffered from depression. Therefore, rising cases of mental health disorders is expected to drive the growth of the antidepressants market.

The antidepressants market consists of sales of antidepressants and related services that are used in retail pharmacies, hospitals and clinics. Antidepressants are drugs that can help to alleviate depressive symptoms, social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, seasonal affective disorder, and dysthymia, or moderate persistent depressive, as well as other conditions. The antidepressant medications available include the antagonists of SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake, MAOIs or monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, tetracyclic antidepressants, and others.

The antidepressants market is segmented by product into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), and other products. It is also segmented by drug class into monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, and others. By depressive disorder, the market is segmented into major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and others.

