Wicked Sawyer Candles Releases New Tropical Collection
Long-lasting handmade candle collection radiates tropical fragrances from the comfort of home.
Each of the Wicked Sawyer Candles creates a unique scent experience that can be shared with family and friends to create memorable moments.”MACKS CREEK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans spend hundreds of billions of dollars each year on home furnishings and décor to create a warm, welcoming ambiance that helps a house feel like home.
— Wren Matthews
Many enjoy decorating with their favorite travel escapes in mind, which is the latest inspiration for Wicked Sawyer Candles Tropical Collection: Your Scented Getaway. The delightful fragrances in this collection radiate the most exquisite tropical fragrances that will help to quench any wanderlust and evoke a true sense of an island getaway but within the comfort and safety of home.
“Candles can set a mood, lift your spirits, and even help you relax. But the wax in your candles can have a great impact on both the environment and your health,” explains Wren, CEO for Wicked Sawyer Candles. “Of all the eco-friendly waxes out there, coconut tops the list. It is clean-burning, long-lasting, and has a better scent throw, which means that you can enjoy strong scented candles with an aroma that lingers long after it’s blown out.”
Each order of Wicked Sawyer Candles comes in a luxurious package for the option of gifting to someone special. The Tropical Collection: Your Scented Getaway comes in a beautifully ornate pineapple-shaped candle vessel. The scents and wax blend in perfect harmony to create a longer burning candle which helps to save even more money in the long run. The natural coconut blend wax and phthalate-free fragrances are hand-poured in small batches to provide the highest quality candle and fragrance experience. And for additional cost savings, free shipping is available to all U.S. residents.
The VIP Club option provides many extra benefits, including saving even more with exclusive member perks like double-dip coupon codes. VIP Club members also receive special giveaway notices and early email notifications for our newest collection releases. To order the all-new Wicked Sawyer Candles Tropical Collection: Your Scented Getaway and experience the luxury of the tropics at home, visit www.wickedsawyer.com.
