Data Reveals Impact of Lockdown on UK Domestic Cleaning Sector
Data and surveys real profound impact on professional house cleaners, their customers and the domestic cleaning sector.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on 23rd March 2020 and outlined his "roadmap" to bring the country out of lockdown on 10th May 2020. Data from TidyChoice, an online cleaning platform reveals the impact of the lockdown on the UK domestic cleaning sector. Surveys conducted by TidyChoice also reveal the financial impact on both professional cleaners and their customers.
Impact of the lockdown on bookings
After lockdown, new bookings completely dried up and the majority of existing bookings were paused or cancelled. Some bookings did continue with extra safety measures.
In the first week of the lockdown, from 24 March to 31 March, gross volume through the TidyChoice platform fell by 44% compared to prior week. In the following week, gross volume fell by a further 19%. Gross volume for April 2020 was down 68% on prior year.
Financial impact on house cleaners
TidyChoice surveyed cleaners to assess the financial impact of the lockdown.
One cleaner, Nelly commented:
“I was not prepared for the lockdown. Like the rest of the self-employed I don't have any work now. Now my earnings are down to £22 per week.”
Another cleaner, Vanya highlighted the impact of the virus on her earnings.
“I lost 10 customers because of the virus which represents 70-80% of my total customer base. With the lower income, I had to prioritise basic necessities such as food and toiletries. I wasn't able to pay my rent for the past 3 weeks but my landlord understands the situation. I feel alone and the government didn't do much to help me.”
Some cleaners, such as Maria Helena were fortunate to have generous customers.
“I lost a few customers. However, some of my customers have asked me not to go but have agreed to pay for the sessions. I am a bit tight at the moment. I am OK with rent and bills but I am burning through savings.”
Financial support for house cleaners
Most cleaners are not eligible for government support schemes. TidyChoice appealed to customers to pay for part or all of cleaning sessions that were not taking place. For around 15% of total pre-lockdown bookings, customers continued to pay their cleaners for sessions that were not taking place.
In addition, many customers generously gave tips to their cleaners to help them through this difficult time. Some tips were as much as £60 for a single session. If it were not for the generosity of customers, many cleaners would have struggled even more to make ends meet.
Demand for domestic cleaning slowly returning
On Sunday 10th May the prime minister outlined his "roadmap" to bring the country out of lockdown.
In the second half of May, TidyChoice saw an uptick in the number of new bookings as some people went back to work. There was a demand to get homes back to normal. There was an 81% increase in new bookings for the second half of the month over the first half.
TidyChoice expect new bookings to continue to increase in June as children start going back to school. However, there are headwinds impacting the demand-side.
Financial impact of the lockdown on customers
The UK economy is forecast to fall by 35% in the second quarter of 2020. TidyChoice surveyed customers that had cancelled or paused their bookings because of Covid-19. They found that 5% of respondents would not be rebooking because of a change in financial circumstances. Ana Andres, co-founder of TidyChoice, commented on the survey results.
“5% may not seem like a significant percentage but we expect that the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak will create more uncertainty in personal finances. We expect that demand for home cleaning services will remain weak in 2020.”
About TidyChoice
Founded in 2014, by Colin Weston and Ana Andres del Valle, TidyChoice is an online platform, offering home cleaning and childcare services for London residents. TidyChoice professionals undergo a careful vetting process, to ensure customers can choose from a trusted and reliable community of housekeepers. Customers can choose their preferred professional and professionals can choose their own rate, hours and areas of work.
Harry Peters
TidyChoice
+442081331830
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn