Anticoagulants Market to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2026; Increasing Number of Drug Approvals to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anticoagulants market size is projected to reach 45.50 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period,2019-2026.

Anticoagulants are widely used across the healthcare industry for the treatment of several cardiovascular and health-related disorders. They are effectively used to treat blood clots avoid blockage of blood flow that is caused due to these drugs. The demand for anticoagulants has risen dramatically in recent years, owing to its exceptional properties. Anticoagulants are included in major drugs that are prescribed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The properties of anticoagulants have led to a high product adoption in diverse industries. The increasing emphasis on the severe effects of unattended cardiovascular diseases will fuel the demand for anticoagulants.





The report offers insights into the latest anticoagulants market trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Forecast values of the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including route of administration, distribution type, and disease indication. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. Other forecast valued have been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

Several growth stimulating factors have been analyzed and discussed in detail. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have had the highest impact on the market. In February 2019, Novartis AG and Blackstone’s LifeSciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics. The company is aiming for the research and development of drugs that include anticoagulants as a prime pipeline candidate.

Increasing number of drug approvals is another factor that has constituted an increase in the global anticoagulants market size in recent years. Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Rivaroxaban is an example of a recent drug approval that has had a direct impact on the market.

North America to Emerge Dominant; High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease to Create Several Growth Opportunities

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coupled with the increasing emphasis on the research and development of new drugs will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market in this market.

As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 10.10 billion. Besides North America, Europe will witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the high incidence of deaths caused due to cardiovascular disease in several countries across this region. The high demand for anticoagulants in emerging countries such as Germany, France, and UK will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in this region.





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Anticoagulants Market:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players





Key Industry Developments:

February 2019: Novartis AG and Blackstone’s Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics, a product aimed at the development of new and pipeline drugs that are comprised of anticoagulants.

October 2019: Janssen Pharmaceuticals received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for usage of Riveraxoban, a drug aimed at the treatment of thromboembolic complications.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Diseases by Key Countries Overview of Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs) Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions New Product Launches Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries

Global Anticoagulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injectable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





