Infection Control Market Worth $58.2 Billion by 2027- Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, UV Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to reach $58.2 billion by 2027.

Infection control is an essential measure across healthcare industry in order to avoid infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi; the diseases can be spread, directly or indirectly, either from one person to another, from infected or non-sterilized surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in the infected environment of any healthcare facility. Thus, to prevent and reduce the occurrence rate of infectious diseases, various healthcare facilities are adopting infection control methods and programs to improve the quality of care and provide a safe environment to the patients and other personnel working in the same facilities.

COVID-19 Impact on Infection Control Market

Infection control products are one of the core parts of any healthcare facility. The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way markets function at both demand and supply side. From demand perspective, nearly 70-80% of the hospitals are struggling with shortage of ventilators, masks, other personal protective equipment, hospital beds, and other supplies; whereas, with disturbed supply chains and production capacity shortages, manufacturers of hospital beds and supplies are not able to meet the demand. As a result, various countries with high infection rate are currently facing huge shortfall for infection control products. The majorly impacted countries are present in developed region and thus to address this situation, government agencies in every country are focusing on alternative ways to increase the production capacity. For instance,

As of April 2020, Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.) is ramping up production of 2,50,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns with its U.S. manufacturing.

The federal government of Canada has encouraged the production of the PPE domestically in order to produce it at a faster rate. Canada launched its national plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19 in April 2020. Since then, over 3,000 companies have offered their expertise to help manufacture and distribute PPE that could help front-line health-care workers in Canada.

As of April 2020, Lamborghini has joined the companies fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, producing surgical masks and protective shields. The masks and plexiglass shields will be produced in Lamborghini’s super sports car production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna. Lamborghini will work on the manufacturing of the equipment, creating 1,000 masks a day. 3D printers within the carbon fiber production plant will be used to produce 200 medical shields a day.

One of the Toronto-based Canada Emergency Medical Manufacturers (CEMM) said it has begun mobilizing a collective effort for furniture and apparel manufacturers to produce medical gowns in April 2020.

In April 2020, Munich-based premium automaker, BMW, has also entered the mask-making business.

In March 2020, Retailers Canada Goose Holdings Inc and Gap Inc announced to begin the production of scrubs and patient gowns for healthcare workers and patients to aid the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2020, Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik (Germany) has launched a pilot production line to manufacture the mask fabric in Germany. Output has reached 1 million masks daily, even though production is still in its trial phase.

In March 2020, Arkema S.A. (France) has repurposed a production line at a site in France in order to manufacture, 20tonnes/week of alcohol-based solutions. The solutions will be distributed free of charge to hospitals in France, which urgently need disinfectants.

In March 20, 3M Company (U.S.) announced to increase investments, mostly in the U.S., to boost N95 masks production by 30% over the next 12 months.

Michigan company, Saginaw-based Duro-Last, has applied its expertise in fabricating PVC roofing systems to the problem of manufacturing PVC isolation gowns at several of its manufacturing facilities around the country.

In March 2020, the American fashion brand partnered with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to provide $5 million worth of products—which includes scrubs, belts, and sneakers—to health care professionals. It is also donating 3,000 yards of fabric that will be made into face masks and hospital gowns for the Catholic Health Services of Long Island.



Such initiatives create an opportunity for the local players of each country in this market to gear up their manufacturing capacity and cater the rising demand for the various types of infection control products.

The infection control market study by Meticulous Research® presents historical market data in terms of value (2018, and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 - by product, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

Based on product type, the cleaning & disinfection products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. Rising number of healthcare associated infections (HAIs) due to the unhygienic surroundings is one of the key reasons for the largest share of this market. This resulted in the increasing adoption of effective measures to minimize the widespread of contagious germs and diseases by several medical organizations and government agencies. Due to this, there is a growing demand for cleaning and disinfection products from hospitals, laboratories, and clinics. Moreover, increasing awareness about cleaning & disinfectant environment, rising standards for effective cleaning, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has provided growth opportunities for the manufacturers of cleaning and disinfection products. However, the endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year due to the growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancement in the medical field.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and rising number of surgical procedures. Apart from these factors, the increasing chronic diseases associated with aging population, growing awareness among people for quality care, rising number of hospitalization due to sudden outbreak of COVID-19, and focus on reducing the healthcare burden caused due to HAIs supported the dominance of this segment. However, the medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast year. Strict regulations for good manufacturing and packaging practices (GPP) and compulsion to follow standard guidelines during manufacturing of medical devices boost the market growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the global infection control market in 2020, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. This growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing hospital & outpatient visits, rising number of surgical procedures, growing number of HAIs, increasing healthcare expenditure, growth in the pharma & biotech industry, increasing aging population with chronic diseases, and government initiatives to reduce HAIs & implement effective infection control practices. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific infection control market are accelerated economic growth of many countries, growing government focus on healthcare sector, rising prevalence of infectious diseases including COVID-19, and government initiatives for boosting production of infection control products.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2017–2020). The infection control market has witnessed number of new product launches; acquisitions; partnerships & agreements; and approvals in recent years. For instance, in April 2019, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG. launched MELAtherm 10 Evolution, an automatic washer disinfector with additional features of easy & quick drying as well as efficient instrument decontamination in less cost & time. In October 2019, Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.) acquired Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.) to support the distribution networks by enhancing the supply chain efficiency.

The key players operating in this market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Belimed (Switzerland), and MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among many others.

Scope of the Report:

Infection Control Market, by Product

Cleaning and Disinfection Products Consumables & Accessories Disinfectants Disinfectants Market by Type Instrument Disinfectants Hand Disinfectants Surface Disinfectants Skin Disinfectants Disinfectants Market by Formulation Liquid Disinfectants Disinfectant Wipes Disinfectant Sprays Lubricant & Cleaning Solutions Others Equipment Washer Disinfectors UV Disinfection Systems Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Others

Sterilization Products Sterilizers Steam Sterilizers Low-temperature Sterilizers Radiation Sterilizers Others Consumables & Accessories Sterilization Indicators Biological Indicators Chemical Indicators Sterilants Instrument Packaging & Pouches Others

Endoscope Reprocessing Products Consumables & Accessories Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment Endoscope Drying, Transport, and Storage System Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Endoscope Tracking Systems

Protective Barriers Gowns & Drapes Face Masks Personal Protective Equipment Kits Covers & Closures Goggles

Software

Infection Control Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Life Science Industry

Medical Devices Companies

Infection Control Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

