KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC (TICKER: KNOS) ANNOUNCES HIRING PCAOB QUALIFIED CPA FIRM TO AUDIT TWO YEARS OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS;

COMPANY ALSO LAUNCHES 1-800-SAFE-AIR A NEW TOLL-FREE NUMBER FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PURCHASES

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, June 8, 2020 (GLOBENEWSWIRE) KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized today announced that it engaged a PCAOB qualified CPA to audit the past two years of the Company's financials. "We believe hiring a PCAOB auditor for our Company is a significant move that demonstrates our commitment to shareholders and customers," said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. "Preparing for the PCAOB audit will allow us to start the process to move from the OTC markets to achieve a listed company status over the next 3 to 5 quarters." We decided to begin the work needed for the last two years of PCAOB audits based on our year-end of June 30. We believe that this will provide our shareholders with more certainty of our revenues and assets, increased transparency, building greater confidence, and helping us to accomplish our long-term shareholder value-building goals.”

We believe the acquisition of the prime toll-free number 1-800-SAFE-AIR will be instrumental in the successful production and branding of our upcoming infomercials, which are designed to be based on our recently announced collaboration with the world-famous, original SharkTank investor, Kevin Harrington.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently, the Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co

Products: https://shop.kronosati.co/collections/all

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow us on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

For inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR