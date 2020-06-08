Global Wearable ECG Market’s Substantial Growth Rate Through 2023

Wearable ECG Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest study on Wearable ECG Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wearable ECG monitors market is expected to decline from $1.58 billion in 2019 to 1.54 billion in 2020 at a rate of -2.68%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1150.7 billion in 2023 at a rate of 30.67%. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the market for wearable ECG monitors for quick emergency response and earlier detection of heart malfunctioning. However, wearable ECG monitors employing electrodes in contact with human body and causing motion artifacts is likely to challenge the market.

The wearable ECG monitor market consists of sales of ECG monitors embedded with optical sensors and designed to be affixed to a limb of the human (patient) body to monitor physiological information anytime and anywhere. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of diagnostic wearable ECG monitors. An ECG records the tiny electrical signals that are generated by the beating of patient’s heart. An ECG provides data on the heart rate, the rhythm, the state of the conduction system and muscle tissue (heart attacks), and even the level of certain chemicals like potassium in the blood, and the effect of medication.

The global wearable ECG market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Wired; Wireless

By Application: Atrial fibrillation; Angina; Atherosclerosis; Cardiac dysrhythmia; Congestive heart failures (CHF); Coronary artery disease; Heart attack; Bradycardia; Tachycardia.

By Geography: The global wearable ECG market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American wearable ECG market accounts for the largest share in the global wearable ECG market.

Trends In The Wearable ECG Market

Although implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) help in long-term monitoring, it is an invasive method as it requires minor surgery and is also associated with significant costs. Smart clothing technology is a novel, alternative tool for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring.

Wearable ECG Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wearable ECG market overviews, analyzes and forecasts wearable ECG market size and growth for the global wearable ECG market, wearable ECG market share, wearable ECG market players, wearable ECG market size, wearable ECG market segments and geographies, wearable ECG market trends, wearable ECG market drivers and wearable ECG market restraints, wearable ECG market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The wearable ECG market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

