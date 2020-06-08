Kerala Blasters & Jamshedpur FC Lead ISL Lockdown POWA Rankings

ISL Lockdown POWA Rankings

ISL teams who have grown the most (as % of audience and engagement) on all digital platforms during Covid-19 lockdown

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataPOWA has today released a list of the Indian Super League (ISL) teams as ranked by POWA index score during the global lockdown. Analysis of multiple datasets across digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Bing & Baidu reveal which teams are leveraging digital and mobile most effectively during the unprecedented pause in sport.

Due to the pandemic, All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to postpone the October start date of the 2020-21 ISL season until further notice. The ISL clubs are currently working towards finalising their squads, though lockdown will mean operational challenges for all involved.

Kerala Blasters take the top spot in the rankings as the biggest and most talked about ISL club, albeit one that has underperformed for the last few years. The Yellow Brigade fans are extremely vocal about the problems the club currently faces, however each off-season is filled with renewed hope. The team finished a disappointing 7th last season, however experienced Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna is now in charge, and he guided Mohun Bagan to the I-League title in March.

In just 3 years Tata Group owned Jamshedpur FC (2nd place) have grown their fanbase to match some of the biggest clubs in the ISL. Though performances on the pitch are yet to match the passion of the Red Miners fan group, hope is beginning to turn into expectation for both supporters and owners.

FC Goa (3rd place) have a new head coach, Juan Ferrando, and it is his intention to win the ISL next season. The Gaurs have qualified the play-offs a record five times in six seasons, twice losing finalists (2015 and 2019), and the fans really think it could be their year.

MS Dhoni is one of the co-owners of Chennaiyin FC (4th in the list), the twice winners of ISL (2015 and 2018). Spirits are high with the soon to be confirmed news that midfielder Anirudh Thapa has agreed to sign a new contract. Chennaiyin still have problems in other areas of the pitch, but keeping hold of their young Indian star is a huge boost for their fans.

The 2019/20 ISL season concluded in March with Kolkata's ATK (9th position) being crowned Champions (behind closed doors) for the third time in history. In June, ATK are being merged with I-League's Mohun Bagan AC to create ATK-MB and this new entity will play in the ISL. The merger means a huge new fanbase for ATK, all across India, as Mohun Bagan have been going for over 100 years and have more followers, many of whom have taken to social media to demonstrate as they want their team colours (green & maroon) preserved.

DataPOWA C.E.O. Michael Flynn said: “The delay to the next season of ISL means the clubs have got another six months without fixtures, and as interactions with fans and media have moved almost exclusively online, clubs need to be creative with their content and output on social media. Jamshedpur FC are doing a great job building a community and engaging with their new followers, Blasters fans are frustrated but could be won round to fully supporting the new manager and ATK need to win hearts and minds for their new fanbase thanks to the union with Mohun Bagan. Teams should look to their high-profile players to use their personal platforms to promote positivity for their clubs, and promote the ISL."

ISL and other top global league lockdown rankings are available ‘free to view’ on POWA index here.

