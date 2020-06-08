Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2020 Size, Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

“Indoor Farming Technologies – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary: –

Overview

The Indoor Farming Technology Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Meeting the growing food demand of the increasing global population has become a matter of concern at present. Arable land data in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Moreover, extremities in global climate is highly impacting the overall agricultural output. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, utilizing technologies to operate indoor farms is increasingly being adopted by the growers currently.

The indoor farming technology market growth is majorly driven by factors such as the rise in the demand for food globally and increasing push from the government for the adoption of alternative agricultural practices. However, factors such as considerable investments to set-up an indoor farm and consequent profitability hamper the overall market growth. Moreover, the development of cost-efficient growing technologies for indoor farms are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth.

Indoor Farming Technologies is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).

Indoor greenhouse farms can produce more crops in a smaller area using different technologies such as vertical farming, LED farming, and greenhouse farming, unlike outdoor or soil-based farms.

The major players in global Indoor Farming Technologies market include:

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel, Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Greenhouse farming

Vertical farming

Segment by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs & Microgreens

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

Table of Contents

1 Indoor Farming Technologies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Indoor Farming Technologies

1.2 Indoor Farming Technologies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Greenhouse farming

1.2.3 Vertical farming

1.3 Indoor Farming Technologies Segment by Application

1.3.1 Indoor Farming Technologies Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.3 Herbs & Microgreens

1.3.4 Flowers & Ornamentals

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Indoor Farming Technologies Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Indoor Farming Technologies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Indoor Farming Technologies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Indoor Farming Technologies Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Indoor Farming Technologies

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Indoor Farming Technologies by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Indoor Farming Technologies by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Indoor Farming Technologies by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Indoor Farming Technologies

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Indoor Farming Technologies by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Indoor Farming Technologies by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Indoor Farming Technologies by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Indoor Farming Technologies by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

Continued……………………

