Mexus continues ramp up of production with blasting at its Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that a second round of blasting has occurred on the Julio shear zone located at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, Mexico. Sampling of this shear zone has shown 1.5 to 11.9 g/t Au with some visible gold. 1800 tons of this material is being processed and is expected to be placed on the heap leach pad by June 12th. Leaching of the heap pad is now running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This newly added material should start returning increased values to the pregnant pond as early as June 15th. Carbon cells and electro winning processing continue to operate capturing 100% Au without interruption.



Blasting of Julio shear zone

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

