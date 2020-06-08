Coronavirus - Uganda: Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases
Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 593.
All new confirmed cases are Ugandans and among alerts and contacts.
9 frontline health workers from Kampala
1 contact from Buvuma
15 contacts from Kyotera
2 contacts from Mayuge
1 contact from Pader
8 contacts from Yumbe
All contacts to previously confirmed cases were under quarantine at the time of test.
11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested positive for COVID-19.
Total Recoveries: 82
Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 648
Samples from alerts and contacts: 344
