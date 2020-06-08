Coronavirus - Uganda: Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases

Results from samples tested on 05 June 2020 confirm 36 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 593.

All new confirmed cases are Ugandans and among alerts and contacts.

9 frontline health workers from Kampala

1 contact from Buvuma

15 contacts from Kyotera

2 contacts from Mayuge

1 contact from Pader

8 contacts from Yumbe

All contacts to previously confirmed cases were under quarantine at the time of test.

11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested positive for COVID-19.

Total Recoveries: 82

Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 648

Samples from alerts and contacts: 344

Total samples tested today: 1310