Coronavirus - Kenya: Using entertainment to raise awareness on COVID-19

Using entertainment to raise awareness on COVID-19; Olive Singers have composed this song *Silaha ya Corona* to ensure that all Kenyans are well informed & safe during the spread of this outbreak. Watch, Subscribe and Share widely https://t.co/rs4TX8Hvhm
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
