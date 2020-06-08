Global Smart Speaker Market Report 2020-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Speaker Market
This report focuses on Smart Speaker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Speaker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Apple (U.S.)
Google (U.S.)
Bose Corporation (U.S.)
Harman (U.S.)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Altec Lansing (U.S.)
Avnera Corporation (U.S.)
Panasonic (Japan)
D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Logitech International SA
Sonos Inc.
Sony Corporation
SK Telecom
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Room
Double-Room
Multi-Room
Segment by Application
Home
Commercial
