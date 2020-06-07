South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (June 6, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 512 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,916 and those who have died to 545.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Horry (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), Chesterfield (1), and Cherokee (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenwood County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Abbeville (2), Anderson (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (39), Cherokee (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (2) Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (9), Fairfield (7), Florence (8), Georgetown (1), Greenville (80), Greenwood (12), Hampton (2), Horry (33), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (12), Laurens (7), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (4), Richland (57), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)

Testing in South Carolina A database issue led to a delay in reporting testing numbers yesterday, as was noted on our COVID-19 website. In our ongoing effort for the COVID-19 response, there has been a tremendous increase in data collection and requests for data-related products. We continue to improve the way we receive and process data and monitor the data reported to us in order to report the data to the public as quickly and accurately as possible during this unprecedented pandemic.

As of June 5, a total of 241,088 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

More than 110 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 118 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

There also are 168 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,536 and the percent positive was 9.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

Hospital Bed Occupancy The CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network that hospitals use for reporting their daily bed occupancy experienced a system error today that was unresolved at the time of today's news release and web update.

Yesterday, there were 3,055 inpatient hospital beds available and 7,337 in use, a 70.60% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,337 inpatient beds used, 482 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

