Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arkansas Receives a Much Better Compensation Result That Might Exceed $1,000,000

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas receives the best possible compensation results. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure for decades. Frequently a mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old. Most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos prior to 1982. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and our number one passion is that people with mesothelioma receive the best compensation results. The Internet may not be the ideal place to discover a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation because there are so many misrepresentations. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is the real deal when it comes to compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arkansas or nationwide. Before a person with mesothelioma in Arkansas or their family hires a lawyer to assist with compensation please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran, or person over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to individuals throughout the state of Arkansas such as Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, or Pine Bluff. https://Arkansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arkansas the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Little Rock, Arkansas: https://cancer.uams.edu

Individuals with mesothelioma in the state of Arkansas could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or working at a power plant, at an oil or gas facility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, insulator, at a pulp and paper mill or at a construction job site. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Arkansas as the Arkansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https:// Arkansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma