Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in Georgia to Get Serious About Compensation and to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Ensure the Best Compensation Happens

"We are appealing to the family of a person who has mesothelioma in Georgia to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated.” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging and appealing to the family of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain the best mesothelioma compensation happens for your loved one. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help. Because of the Coronavirus there is a good chance your loved one was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 ---not mesothelioma. As a result, your loved one may have advanced mesothelioma-as opposed to a more treatable version.

"Rather than order a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma and or playing lawyer roulette with a mesothelioma lawyer directory please call Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Georgia and nationwide for decades and he will know how to make certain you or your loved one receives the best possible compensation results. Please don't roll the dice on mesothelioma compensation when you can talk directly with Erik Karst-one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran, or person over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma in Georgia are available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers-Kingsbay, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma