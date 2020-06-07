Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301832
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 6, 2020 / 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Andreas P. Dische
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6, 2020 at approximately 1850 hours, Troopers from
the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting patrol in the
area of Route 7 in Sunderland. A motor vehicle was observed traveling northbound
at a high rate of speed at which radar confirmed to be traveling at 102 MPH in a
posted 55 MPH zone. The operator, Andreas Dische was issued a Criminal Citation
to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 3, 2020
at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.
Dische was also issued a VCVC totaling $696 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2020 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421