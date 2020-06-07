Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B301832

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 6, 2020 / 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Andreas P. Dische

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6, 2020 at approximately 1850 hours, Troopers from

the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting patrol in the

area of Route 7 in Sunderland. A motor vehicle was observed traveling northbound

at a high rate of speed at which radar confirmed to be traveling at 102 MPH in a

posted 55 MPH zone. The operator, Andreas Dische was issued a Criminal Citation

to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 3, 2020

at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.

Dische was also issued a VCVC totaling $696 and 2 points.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 3, 2020 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421