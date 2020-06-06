Governor Cuomo Renews Call for Passage of 'Say Their Name' Agenda

Earlier today at a daily press briefing, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo renewed his call for enactment of the "Say Their Name' reform agenda, saying police have to do their jobs but don't have the right to abuse, and that society no longer has any tolerance for delayed justice.

The 'Say Their Name' Reform agenda includes:

Allow for transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers by reforming 50-a of the civil rights law;

Banning chokeholds by law enforcement officers;

Prohibiting false race-based 911 reports and making them a crime; and

Designating the Attorney General as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement.

VIDEO of the Governor's remarks is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

AUDIO of today's remarks is available here.

PHOTOS will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Governor Cuomo: Buffalo Mayor Brown, I think acted appropriately and quickly. That was a horrendous situation in Buffalo. We saw pictures of that. Other police departments are suspending police. Police have to do their jobs, protect public safety. There's also police abuse. There's abuse of power. Protestors - most of the protestors are peaceful. They are indignant. It is righteous indignation. I don't see anybody who can see the Mr. Floyd video and not be indignant. I don't understand how you can see that murder on video tape and not be outraged. I said from day one, I share that outrage.

Police have to do their jobs, but they don't have the right to abuse, to hurt, to use unnecessary force. They're going to be held accountable.

Yes, Joe.

Question: I was going to say two of those officers this morning were charged with assault in Buffalo. What's your response to that? You were saying yesterday when you saw it, they should be fired.

Governor Cuomo: I'm a former prosecutor, Attorney General, Assistant District Attorney. I don't like to get ahead of the local prosecutors because very often a prosecutor knows something that you don't. I think if they know something that you don't, they should tell you because there's a big public confidence factor. But I said right away after Buffalo, I think the DA should look at it. I think there was criminal liability from what I saw on the video. I think what the Mayor did and what the District Attorney did was right and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did.

There's no tolerance for delay in justice in society anymore. Justice delayed is justice denied. I think in Minnesota, they got into trouble when the District Attorney came out and said, "Well I'm looking. I'm thinking. I know things that you don't know." People won't hear that anymore. You know things that I don't know. Tell me what you know. Tell me what you know that is different than what I saw on the video. I saw the video. I saw what happened. Well, I know something else. Tell me what you know that is better that is better than what I saw.

That is what they were saying in Minneapolis. So, Buffalo video, we saw the video, what we saw was horrendous and disgusting and I believe illegal. So, if there's something else that I didn't see or if what I saw was not correct, then tell me, otherwise, do justice. And that's what the Mayor did and that's the DA did, and good for them. Good for them. And look, all of these are difficult situations, right? And I understand that this situation is super-heated, it is controversial, people are frightened, people are polarized, there is no path that is going to make everybody happy.

There is no path that is going to make everybody happy. There is no path. There is a path to do the right thing and to do the just thing, but there is no path to make everybody happy and I think what the Mayor did and the District Attorney did was the right thing, right? I tell my people inside when they want to go through a whole protracted policy debate, I say, "Just tell me what is the right thing? What does your gut say is the right thing?" Forget trying to make people happy - never works in life. Doesn't work in personal relationships, doesn't work in government, just do the right thing.