Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,997 in the last 365 days.

Apollos University Sets a High Standard for Diversity and Inclusion

The Logo of Apollos University

Apollos University

Dr. Marva Young

Dr. Marva Young

Great Falls MT at night with Rockies in the background

Great Falls MT at night

High Standards for Diversity and Inclusion is required in Higher Education

As the Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer for Apollos University, I would like to welcome you to join the Apollos family as a student, faculty, or staff member. ”
— Dr. Marva Young
GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Apollos, we take diversity and inclusion seriously. In our dynamic learning environment, we embrace diversity of students, faculty, staff, and ideas. Our highly qualified students, faculty, and staff with their diverse backgrounds, and experiences create a rich and practical learning environment for all Apollos community members. Apollos has been at the forefront of innovation and meeting the needs of diverse learners through flexible, affordable, and accredited education for all that strive for personal and professional excellence.

Most U.S. brick and mortar colleges and universities have a Chief Diversity Officer or VP for Diversity and Inclusion. Most accredited online colleges or universities do not have a designated person for this role. Apollos is proud to be one of the very first and online/hybrid universities to embrace this role and has done so since 2011.

The Apollos commitment to recruit and retain the best students, faculty, and staff, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, parental status, veteran status, or military status led the university board of directors and leadership to appoint a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO). Apollos is among the first online universities to recognize the importance of this role to ensure fairness, quality assurance and inclusion across all areas of our learning environment and university as a whole. Though it is not mandated for accreditation or by the U.S. Department of education, Apollos recruited our first Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer from our faculty early in our university history. Diversity and inclusion has been a vital component to Apollos's founding, continued growth, sustainability, and degree program development.

Dr. Young stated, “As the Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer for Apollos University, I would like to welcome you to join the Apollos family as a student, faculty, or staff member. We aim to meet and/or exceed your higher education, fairness, and inclusion expectations.”

Dr. Young is also excited to share a new university initiative to encourage global inclusion and foster academic excellence. The Apollos CEO, President, and Alumni Association are working to establish an Apollos chapter of the Golden Key International Honor Society, which emphasizes inclusion as one of their principles, for all our students who distinguish themselves during their degree programs.

Dr. Paul Eidson
Apollos University
+1 4067991515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Apollos University Sets a High Standard for Diversity and Inclusion

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.