Apollos University Sets a High Standard for Diversity and Inclusion
High Standards for Diversity and Inclusion is required in Higher Education
As the Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer for Apollos University, I would like to welcome you to join the Apollos family as a student, faculty, or staff member. ”GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Apollos, we take diversity and inclusion seriously. In our dynamic learning environment, we embrace diversity of students, faculty, staff, and ideas. Our highly qualified students, faculty, and staff with their diverse backgrounds, and experiences create a rich and practical learning environment for all Apollos community members. Apollos has been at the forefront of innovation and meeting the needs of diverse learners through flexible, affordable, and accredited education for all that strive for personal and professional excellence.
— Dr. Marva Young
Most U.S. brick and mortar colleges and universities have a Chief Diversity Officer or VP for Diversity and Inclusion. Most accredited online colleges or universities do not have a designated person for this role. Apollos is proud to be one of the very first and online/hybrid universities to embrace this role and has done so since 2011.
The Apollos commitment to recruit and retain the best students, faculty, and staff, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, parental status, veteran status, or military status led the university board of directors and leadership to appoint a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO). Apollos is among the first online universities to recognize the importance of this role to ensure fairness, quality assurance and inclusion across all areas of our learning environment and university as a whole. Though it is not mandated for accreditation or by the U.S. Department of education, Apollos recruited our first Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer from our faculty early in our university history. Diversity and inclusion has been a vital component to Apollos's founding, continued growth, sustainability, and degree program development.
Dr. Young stated, “As the Vice President/Chief Diversity Officer for Apollos University, I would like to welcome you to join the Apollos family as a student, faculty, or staff member. We aim to meet and/or exceed your higher education, fairness, and inclusion expectations.”
Dr. Young is also excited to share a new university initiative to encourage global inclusion and foster academic excellence. The Apollos CEO, President, and Alumni Association are working to establish an Apollos chapter of the Golden Key International Honor Society, which emphasizes inclusion as one of their principles, for all our students who distinguish themselves during their degree programs.
