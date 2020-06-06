Recruiting for Good Cancels The Foodie Games and Launches Summer Gigs for Kids
Since 1998 Companies Have Entrusted and Retained Us to Find Talented Value Driven Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com
The Foodie Games were creative competitions for kids to win fun goodies; R4G will instead hire kids for summer gigs to create positive and purposeful content.
Launching Summer Gigs for Kids to create positive content and learn skills to prepare them for life and work.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund community and purpose driven projects. The Foodies Games are cancelled, and will be replaced by Summer Gigs for Kids.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Due to recent events, the timing for The Foodie Games just does not feel right...it is not a time for joyous celebration; but to humbly reflect and do something purpose driven that heals the community."
Summer Gigs for Kids
Middle School Kids are hired to create purpose driven content that positively impacts the community.
Kids will learn positive life+work habits thru Summer gigs.
1. Ben will take meaningful photos in LA that celebrate people.
2. Radley (has Type 1 Diabetes) will create Top 25 SFV Gluten Free Dishes.
3. Shay will create weekly list of thoughtful questions to change the world.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Teaching kids how to use their creative talent to make a positive impact, is an important self-fulfilling skill. I created gigs around the kids' passion to teach them skills that will prepare them for life and work. Shay wants to be an engineer, one of the key skills to be successful; is asking the right questions, that lead to solving problems."
About
The purpose of the Summer Gigs for Kids is to create positive content that teaches skills (values) and prepares them for life and work. The first kids to be hired for Summer Gigs; worked on Kids Get Paid to Eat (Social Project). To learn more www.LAGigsforKids.com
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 16th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn