Eastbound Route 30 Single-lane Restriction Begins Monday in North Braddock and East Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an around-the-clock single-lane restriction on eastbound Route 30 in North Braddock and East Pittsburgh boroughs, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 8 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will begin at 7 a.m. Monday on eastbound Route 30 continuously through 4 p.m. Monday, June 22 between Electric Avenue in North Braddock and Center Street in East Pittsburgh. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Crews will conduct concrete barrier and curb installation work.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

The $13.59 million project includes milling and resurfacing on Route 30 between Lenox Avenue in Forest Hills and Route 48 in North Versailles. Additional work includes drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp installation, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, and sign and pavement marking installation.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

