Bill on taxation of motor vehicles passes in specialty commisssion

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 6 - The National Assembly (parliament)’s specialty commissions last Friday approved the Bill on Taxation of Motor Vehicles, which is intended to make the country take one more important step forward in the modernisation process of its tax system, in view of the present socioeconomic challenges. ,

The mentioned legal tool will replace the Road Tax, which was for cars only, and is intended to be an efficient tool for the collection of public revenue.

 

Once approved, the new law will be applicable to  recreational vessels and private aircrafts.     

 

The said bill will get the final vote form the deputies in the next plenary session of the National Assembly.

 



