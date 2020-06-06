The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit today vacated a district court’s injunction, which imposed burdensome requirements against prison officials that unnecessarily exceed several measures already implemented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). The requirements reflect outdated guidance from the CDC that has since been revised in light of increasing scientific knowledge.

“I am pleased the Fifth Circuit vacated the district court’s patently unlawful injunction and we look forward to prevailing in further proceedings in district court,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “The TDCJ has already gone above and beyond in its efforts to protect inmates from COVID-19, and prison officials need flexibility, not immovable requirements based on yesterday’s knowledge.”

Read a copy of the order here.