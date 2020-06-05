I-95 Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week for Construction at Bridge Street, Betsy Ross Bridge Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges in Philadelphia as crews place signs, set traffic patterns, and complete other work in preparation for the start of construction on separate projects to reconstruct I-95 and two of its interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these projects, I-95 Sections BS1 and BR2, will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between Levick Street and Carver Street, at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, for soil borings and work on the inside and outside shoulders;

Monday, June 8, northbound I-95 will be reduced to three lanes at 9:00 PM, then to two lanes at 10:00 PM until 6:00 AM Tuesday, June 9, for setting up new traffic patterns around work areas at ramp piers;

Tuesday, June 9, southbound I-95 will be reduced to three lanes at 9:00 PM, then to two lanes at 10:00 PM until 6:00 AM Wednesday, June 10, for setting up new traffic patterns around work areas at ramp piers; and

Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from northbound I-95 to the Betsy Ross Bridge, and the ramp from Aramingo Avenue to southbound I-95 will be reduced to one lane for setting up new traffic patterns on the ramps.

In addition, utility relocation crews also may be present along Tacony Street between Levick Street and Bridge Street during daytime operations to replace or relocate water and sewer lines or other utilities. Single lane closures may be in place on Tacony Street for these activities Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

All scheduled activities are weather permitting. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas.

The work at Bridge Street, Section BS1, is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 and the Bridge Street Interchange. The H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $79,721,368 project, which is being funded by 100 percent federal funds.

The work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, Section BR2, is the second of five contracts to improve the interchange’s ramps and reconstruct mainline I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. Buckley & Company, Inc, of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $93.6 million Section BR2 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

