Manhole Inspection Next Week in the City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing manhole inspection work on various roadways in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 8 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, June 12 in the following locations: 

  • Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) between Allegheny River Boulevard and Highland Drive

  • I-279 Parkway North between the East Ohio Street and Tripoli Street overpasses

  • Northbound Route 28 between the 40th Street Bridge and the Millvale (Exit 3B) off-ramp

Crews from JMT & Crews Control will conduct manhole inspection and utility designation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Steven DeLong at 412-375-5119.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5044

# # #

