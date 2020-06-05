PIMCO Canada to close the PIMCO Balanced Income Fund (Canada)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”), the manager of the PIMCO Canada Funds, will terminate PIMCO Balanced Income Fund (Canada) (the “Fund”), effective on or about August 28, 2020.



Investors may redeem their units of the Fund, or switch their units into the same series of another PIMCO Canada mutual fund, up to the close of business on August 28, 2020. PIMCO Canada will waive any redemption fees, sales charges or short-term trading fees for redemptions of units of the Fund. The Fund is closed to new purchases, and the Fund’s units will no longer be switched under PIMCO Canada’s Fee Alignment Program. PIMCO Canada will send a notice to each investor in the Fund regarding the termination.

For further information on PIMCO Canada and the PIMCO mutual funds, please visit www.pimco.ca or call us at 1 866 341 3350 (416 368 3350 in Toronto).

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2 is a company of PIMCO, 416-368-3350



Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 212-597-1054

Email: agnes.crane@pimco.com