Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Washburn

City will evaluate wastewater system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 5, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant to the city of Washburn to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in May 2021.

“We are committed to helping Missouri communities find funding for water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects, which often provide an economic benefit locally,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

