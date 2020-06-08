Aero Asset Expands Global Influence with New Sales Director Based in Europe

Philip Louis Amadeus

Philip Louis Amadeus

Philip Louis Amadeus Joins Company

Philip brings decades of fixed and rotary wing savoir-faire to Aero Asset. He draws from his experience as a pilot and commercial helicopter operator to deliver considerable expertise to clients.”
— Aero Asset Co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset has named Philip Louis Amadeus as a Sales Director for the company. The experienced aviator will be based in London, expanding Aero Asset's global footprint with sales directors now also in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

"Philip brings decades of fixed and rotary wing savoir-faire to Aero Asset. He draws from his experience as a pilot and commercial helicopter operator to deliver considerable expertise to clients," said company co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy.

"Having flown over 10,000 hours and operated many helicopter models, he is equipped to guide buyers and sellers through the quirks and features of each model. His real-world knowledge of flight technology, performance and operational costs will prove an invaluable resource when navigating clients through the process of buying and selling aircraft," Dupuy said.

"After flying and operating fixed and rotary wing aircraft for the past decades, I am excited to launch the next phase of my career in helicopter sales," Amadeus said. "Aero Asset's backoffice is impressive, and I am looking forward to becoming part of the sales team."

Amadeus has compiled 10,300 flight hours during his flying career. He flew helicopters for the British Army Air Corps in Germany, Turkey and Norway. After flying Boeing 737s he returned to helicopters, flying B206, AS350 & AS355 in the UK, East Africa and Greenland.

In 1997 he launched an AOC charter operation in London with three A109s. More recently, he flew the AW169, and holds a current Commercial License on AW109, AS350 and B206 aircraft. During his career he has flown in many types of environments and missions including:

VIP and executive charter operator
Air ambulance
Aerial photography and Action Vehicle in film and TV
Ferry flights

About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter brokerage firm founded by Sales Directors Emmanuel Dupuy and William Sturm and Research Director Valerie Pereira. The multilingual group has almost 100 years of aggregate experience in marketing and selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual Preowned Helicopter Market Trends reports based on its proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets along with trading intelligence.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, National Aircraft Finance Association, Association of Air Medical Services and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: www.aeroasset.com.

Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

Aero Asset Expands Global Influence with New Sales Director Based in Europe

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company Details
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Aero Asset Expands Global Influence with New Sales Director Based in Europe
IADA Names Erika Ingle as Director of Operations
IADA Q2 State of the Industry Webinar Covers Asia-Pacific, BizJet Fleets, Trends, NBAA
View All Stories From This Author