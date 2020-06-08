Aero Asset Expands Global Influence with New Sales Director Based in Europe
Philip Louis Amadeus Joins Company
Philip brings decades of fixed and rotary wing savoir-faire to Aero Asset. He draws from his experience as a pilot and commercial helicopter operator to deliver considerable expertise to clients.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset has named Philip Louis Amadeus as a Sales Director for the company. The experienced aviator will be based in London, expanding Aero Asset's global footprint with sales directors now also in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
— Aero Asset Co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy
"Philip brings decades of fixed and rotary wing savoir-faire to Aero Asset. He draws from his experience as a pilot and commercial helicopter operator to deliver considerable expertise to clients," said company co-founder Emmanuel Dupuy.
"Having flown over 10,000 hours and operated many helicopter models, he is equipped to guide buyers and sellers through the quirks and features of each model. His real-world knowledge of flight technology, performance and operational costs will prove an invaluable resource when navigating clients through the process of buying and selling aircraft," Dupuy said.
"After flying and operating fixed and rotary wing aircraft for the past decades, I am excited to launch the next phase of my career in helicopter sales," Amadeus said. "Aero Asset's backoffice is impressive, and I am looking forward to becoming part of the sales team."
Amadeus has compiled 10,300 flight hours during his flying career. He flew helicopters for the British Army Air Corps in Germany, Turkey and Norway. After flying Boeing 737s he returned to helicopters, flying B206, AS350 & AS355 in the UK, East Africa and Greenland.
In 1997 he launched an AOC charter operation in London with three A109s. More recently, he flew the AW169, and holds a current Commercial License on AW109, AS350 and B206 aircraft. During his career he has flown in many types of environments and missions including:
VIP and executive charter operator
Air ambulance
Aerial photography and Action Vehicle in film and TV
Ferry flights
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter brokerage firm founded by Sales Directors Emmanuel Dupuy and William Sturm and Research Director Valerie Pereira. The multilingual group has almost 100 years of aggregate experience in marketing and selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual Preowned Helicopter Market Trends reports based on its proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets along with trading intelligence.
Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, National Aircraft Finance Association, Association of Air Medical Services and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: www.aeroasset.com.
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
