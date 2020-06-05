Sarepta Therapeutics to Share Clinical Update from SRP-9003 Gene Therapy Trial to Treat Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E, or Beta-Sarcoglycanopathy

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (ET), it will host a webcast and conference call to present new data from the ongoing study of SRP-9003, an investigational gene therapy to treat Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E, or beta-sarcoglycanopathy. Results will include expression and safety results from the high dose cohort and one-year functional results from the low dose cohort.



The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and slides will be archived there following the call for one year. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 3163135. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta-hosted LGMD results call."

