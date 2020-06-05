Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,228 in the last 365 days.

AssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10th

The Company will be presenting at the conference on June 10th at 4:00pm ET, which can be accessed via webcast. A link to the webcast is available on AssetMark’s Investor Relations website. Additionally, the company will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Morgan Stanley.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $56.0 billion in platform assets as of March 31, 2020 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Lexy Siegel
Group Gordon 
lsiegel@groupgordon.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Primary Logo

You just read:

AssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.