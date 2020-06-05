PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for East Bayfront Parkway Project in the City of Erie, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the safety project on East Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) in the City of Erie, Erie County.

The project area includes the portion of the Bayfront Parkway between the intersection with Port Access Road/East Bay Drive and the intersection with East 12th Street (Route 5/Route 290).

The purpose of the plans display is to receive public input on possible improvements along the corridor, including lane narrowing with medians, and exclusive pedestrian phases for the traffic signals.

The project was first identified from the 2017 Bayfront Parkway planning study to improve pedestrian safety along the corridor.

Work is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

Although the project is currently in design and alternatives have been developed for public input, no detours are anticipated. There may be temporary lane closures controlled by flaggers throughout the project. Pedestrian routes will be accommodated and signed at each intersection.

The virtual plans display includes a short video presentation, digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked East Bayfront Corridor Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will open from June 5, 2020 to June 22, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Thomas McClelland, P.E., at thmcclella@pa.gov, or 814-678-7081.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project alternatives and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The virtual plans display documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Thomas J. McClelland, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at thmcclella@pa.gov, or 814-678-7081.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

