» News » 2020 » Missouri State Parks offers free fishing at trout ...

Missouri State Parks offers free fishing at trout parks June 6 and 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 5, 2020 – Missouri State Parks, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation, welcomes the public for free fishing this weekend, June 6 and 7, at the three trout parks, Roaring River, Bennett Spring and Montauk.

Fishing licenses, trout permits and prescribed area daily tags are not required to fish during this special weekend. Regular fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply. A summary of Missouri fishing regulations may be found on Missouri Department of Conservation’s webpage at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/regulations/summary-missouri-fishing-regulations.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas.

Missouri State Parks encourages anglers to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, including physical and social distancing recommendations, avoiding large groups of people, washing hands frequently and staying home if not feeling well. Visitors should review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sites, and diligently follow the guidelines for the health and safety of others.

Free Fishing Days is an annual event that takes place statewide during the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

For more information on free fishing, call Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539, Bennett Spring State Park at 417-532-4338 or Montauk State Park at 573-548-2201.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###