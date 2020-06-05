Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,203 in the last 365 days.

2020-06-05 08:41:20.097 Hannibal Woman Wins $77,777 Scratchers Prize

2020-06-05 08:41:20.097

Story Photo

Seven turned out to be Michelle Marion’s lucky number after she won $77,777 on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers ticket. She claimed one of five $77,777 prizes offered in the game.  

Marion purchased the winning ticket at QP Express, 1910 Market St., in Hannibal.

“Triple Red 777s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $23 million in remaining prizes, including a $777,777 top prize.  Last fiscal year, players in Marion County won more than $6.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received $648,727 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $647,464 went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-06-05 08:41:20.097 Hannibal Woman Wins $77,777 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.