Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 40792 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40 792 with 3267 new cases identified.

Case Data:

Province Total cases for 4 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4936 12,1 Free State 322 0,8 Gauteng 4845 11,9 KwaZulu-Natal 2869 7,0 Limpopo 206 0,5 Mpumalanga 144 0,4 North West 364 0,9 Northern Cape 95 0,2 Western Cape 27006 66,2 Unknown 5 0,0 Total 40792 100,0

Testing Data: A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries: Regrettably, we report 56 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 848.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 21 311 this translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 95 2460 Free State 9 128 Gauteng 33 2222 KwaZulu Natal 55 1260 Limpopo 3 146 Mpumalanga 0 86 North West 1 59 Northern Cape 1 33 Western Cape 651 14917 Total 848 21311

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 2 0,2 10-19 3 0,4 20-29 5 0,6 30-39 44 5,2 40-49 93 11,0 50-59 219 25,8 60-69 227 26,8 70-79 161 19,0 80-89 74 8,7 90-99 20 2,3 848 100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total 450 (53%) 398 (47%) 848

Issued by: Department of Health