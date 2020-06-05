Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 40792 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40 792 with 3267 new cases identified.
Case Data:
|
Province
|
Total cases for 4 June 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
4936
|
12,1
|
Free State
|
322
|
0,8
|
Gauteng
|
4845
|
11,9
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
2869
|
7,0
|
Limpopo
|
206
|
0,5
|
Mpumalanga
|
144
|
0,4
|
North West
|
364
|
0,9
|
Northern Cape
|
95
|
0,2
|
Western Cape
|
27006
|
66,2
|
Unknown
|
5
|
0,0
|
Total
|
40792
|
100,0
Testing Data: A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths and Recoveries: Regrettably, we report 56 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in Western Cape.
This brings the total national deaths to 848.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 21 311 this translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
95
|
2460
|
Free State
|
9
|
128
|
Gauteng
|
33
|
2222
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
55
|
1260
|
Limpopo
|
3
|
146
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
86
|
North West
|
1
|
59
|
Northern Cape
|
1
|
33
|
Western Cape
|
651
|
14917
|
Total
|
848
|
21311
Age Distribution Deaths:
|
Age
|
Deaths
|
Percentage
|
0-9
|
2
|
0,2
|
10-19
|
3
|
0,4
|
20-29
|
5
|
0,6
|
30-39
|
44
|
5,2
|
40-49
|
93
|
11,0
|
50-59
|
219
|
25,8
|
60-69
|
227
|
26,8
|
70-79
|
161
|
19,0
|
80-89
|
74
|
8,7
|
90-99
|
20
|
2,3
|
848
|
100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|
Male (%)
|
Female (%)
|
Total
|
450 (53%)
|
398 (47%)
|
848
