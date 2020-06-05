Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 from South Heart to Hebron

Construction is scheduled to begin June 8 on the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 from South Heart to Hebron.

This project consists of sand sealing the asphalt shoulders. It is a preventative maintenance action designed to increase pavement life on the interstate.

During construction:

Single lane closures in both directions

Speed will be reduced throughout construction zone

Flaggers may be present at times

Minimum delays expected

The project is expected to be complete later this month.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.