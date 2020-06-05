TIDY app – Providing Cleaners-On-Demand – Launches Global COVID-19 Offensive
TIDY app - Popular cleaning service expands to US, UK to help homeowners, Airbnbs. Go on! book a Pro Cleaner in 60 seconds!UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIDY app, Canada’s #1 cleaning service, has announced it is expanding to cities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The app, where a homeowner, apartment dweller, or Airbnb host can book a Pro Cleaner in less than a minute, is hoping to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the process.
“We are excited about our launch in these new markets. As an essential service, TIDY app is ready to help keep more homes, rentals, and offices clean and sanitary,” said Gloria Oppong, co-founder of TIDY.
Founded by Ms. Oppong and Derrick Agyiri, TIDY app aims to do the “dirty” work of locating, vetting, and retaining reliable cleaners for busy people that need them. In many ways, it operates like other service-on-demand apps such as Uber or DoorDash.
“TIDY app is designed so that you can set a cleaning appointment at a time convenient to you in seconds. A Pro will see the new job in their area and accept the task. It’s that simple,” Ms. Oppong added.
In addition to Montreal and Toronto, TIDY will now be available in Los Angeles and New York (US), and London (UK) beginning June 1st 2020. They are currently seeking individuals with experience to onboard as TIDY Pro Cleaners. Interested applicants should visit the TIDY website for more information.
As part of TIDY’s global offensive on COVID-19, all Pro Cleaners will be instructed as to the latest health and safety guidelines, which includes disinfecting all surfaces; complimentary masks will be given to both employees and clients.
“We are very proud of the work that our Pro Cleaners do and look forward to serving more people in our expanded territories very soon,” Oppong concluded.
US : https://tidyapp.us | CA : https://tidyapp.ca | UK : https://tidyapp.uk
