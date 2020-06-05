» News » 2020 » Explore a Missouri State Parks trail on National T...

Explore a Missouri State Parks trail on National Trails Day June 6

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 5, 2020 – Missouri State Parks invites the public to get outside and explore Missouri’s great natural and cultural resources on a Missouri State Parks trail this Saturday, June 6, for National Trails Day. Trail goers can experience more than 1,000 miles of trail at Missouri state parks and historic sites throughout the state.

Whether attending an organized hike or seeking an adventure of their own, trail enthusiasts are encouraged to come prepared with water, wipes and sanitizer as hot temperatures are expected and, in some cases, services may be limited.

During the pandemic of COVID-19, it’s important to understand parks are experiencing high traffic. Visitors should be aware and be prepared to share the outdoors with others. Visitors are encouraged to visit early to avoid crowds. State parks are being monitored closely to prevent overcrowding. If nearing capacity, parking lots or gates may close temporarily.

For a list of organized hikes, visit mostateparks.com/page/60400/national-trails-day. To view an interactive map and search trails by state park or historic site, visit apps5.mo.gov/trails/fullMap.action.

Before heading to a park, visitors should check mostateparks.com/advisories for any flooding or current conditions that may impact trails.

National Trails Day is organized by the American Hiking Society and is the country's largest celebration of trails.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

