Brief traffic delays expected June 8 when MnDOT begins annual Wabasha Bridge inspection (June 5, 2020)

WABASHA, Minn. — Hwy 60 motorists crossing the Wabasha Bridge should expect brief traffic delays beginning Monday, June 8 as the Minnesota Department of Transportation inspects the bridge.

Traffic will be open across the bridge during the annual inspection process, but flaggers will briefly stop traffic in one direction to allow vehicles traveling in the opposite direction to cross. Once they’ve crossed, vehicles in the other direction will be allowed to pass.

MnDOT bridge inspectors will use one lane of the bridge where the snooper truck is placed for inspectors to evaluate the bridge. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will likely last Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting, but could extend through the end of the week.

This inspection is one of 990 inspections that MnDOT District 6 bridge inspectors are scheduled to complete this season, which includes MnDOT bridges, but also select structures for counties and cities in the region.

A snooper truck is a specialty vehicle that uses a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspector. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge, while the truck is parked on the bridge deck.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

