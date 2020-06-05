Overnight I-90 detours planned June 16-18, Hwy 63 traffic lane changes scheduled June 15 (June 5, 2020)

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Interstate 90 motorists will be detoured overnight Tuesday, June 16-Thursday, June 18 for bridge demolition over the highway north of Stewartville, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The three-night detour is from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will be removing the Hwy 63 northbound bridge over I-90.

On Monday, June 15, Hwy 63 traffic will be switched over in advance of the bridge demolition. Hwy 63 motorists who are northbound will be switched over to a single lane in the southbound lanes, traveling adjacent to southbound traffic, which will be traveling in the other single lane. This will occur south of the Rochester International Airport to the north side of Stewartville before vehicles return to their usual lanes. This Hwy 63 traffic configuration will remain through Oct. 30. Additional detours will be in place.

During the I-90 overnight detour, westbound motorists will exit I-90 at Hwy 52 (Exit 218) north to Rochester, Hwy 63 south to I-90 where it rejoins the highway. Eastbound motorists will exit I-90 at High Forest (Exit 205) follow Olmsted County Road 6 east into Stewartville, then north on Hwy 63 to connect again with I-90.

Meanwhile, eastbound I-90 motorists who want to travel north on Hwy 63 continue to be detoured at Exit 205 (PDF), cross the highway and follow Olmsted County Road 6 west a short distance to Olmsted County Road 8 north. Follow Olmsted 8 to Olmsted County Road 16 east to Hwy 63 near Rochester International Airport. The ramp for eastbound I-90 to southbound Hwy 63 remains open at Exit 209A at Stewartville.

Motorists should also be aware of changes that affect Olmsted 8 and Hwy 30:

Stop sign changes at Hwy 30/ Olmsted 8 – the intersection at Hwy 30 and Olmsted 8 will be changed. Motorists on Hwy 30 will need to stop at a stop sign before turning north or south onto Olmsted 8. Motorists on Olmsted 8 will not have a stop sign.

Hwy 30 detour – the intersection of Hwy 30 west and Hwy 63 is closed and rerouted. Hwy 63 motorists who want to access Hwy 30 west of Hwy 63 will exit at Olmsted County Road 16, (the interchange that serves Rochester International Airport), travel west to Olmsted 8 south to Hwy 30 west.

Mathiowetz Construction, a MnDOT contractor, are building crossover lanes to move traffic once construction starts to replace the Hwy 63 bridges over Interstate 90.

During the two-year construction project both Hwy 63 bridges will be replaced, Hwy 30 west rerouted, some I-90 exit ramps will be added or realigned and the access to 90th Street SE will be closed and rerouted.

Construction will take place in 2020 and 2021 to complete this $15,419,780 project. Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy63-i90-interchange or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

