Crews to close and resurface Cambridge Park & Ride on June 10-11 (June 5, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The MnDOT ‘Park & Ride’ along Highway 65 and 313th Lane NE in Cambridge will close on Tuesday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 11.

Maintenance crews will resurface the lot, pending good weather conditions, which will provide a smoother surface for motorists once work is complete. Alternate parking will not be provided during the closure. Vehicles that are not removed at the time of the closure will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

