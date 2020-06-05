Major Weekend Closure of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway between I-610 West Loop and Weslayan beginning Friday, June 5 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 8 at 5 a.m.

Crews will again be working on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound. The beams span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston.