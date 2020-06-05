June New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Meeting Cancelled

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 June 5, 2020

CONCORD, NH – The meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission originally scheduled for June 10, 2020, has been cancelled due to the Governor’s extended stay-at-home orders.

The status of the July monthly meeting will be determined following the announcement of meeting restrictions beyond June 15. Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission traditionally begin at 1:00 p.m. and are conducted at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildnh.com/Inside_FandG/commission.htm.

