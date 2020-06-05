GRANTS APPROVED FOR PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

June 5, 2020

New and expanded preschool programs will soon be available in nine public school districts with the approval of grants from the Early Childhood Education Grant Program. The grants provide collaborative early childhood programs to serve at-risk three- and four-year-old children.

The purpose of the Early Childhood Education Grant Program is to improve equity of access to early childhood education and prekindergarten programs. Children of diverse characteristics will be served in inclusive environments and will be better prepared to enter school and be successful.

In the 2020-2021 school year 229 children are expected to be served as a result of more than $1 million in funding.

Grant Recipients

Columbus Public Schools

Grant Award: $56,492

Number of Classrooms: 1 part-day

Proposed Number of Children: 17

Grand Island Public Schools

Grant Award: $241,672

Number of Classrooms: 2 full-day

Proposed Number of Children: 36

Kearney Public Schools

Grant Award: $80,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day

Proposed Number of Children: 19

Lakeview Community Schools

Grant Award: $125,000

Number of Classrooms: 2 part-day

Proposed Number of Children: 40

North Platte Public Schools

Grant Award: $191,451

Number of Classrooms: 3 full-day

Proposed Number of Children: 54

Papillion-La Vista Public Schools

Grant Award: $75,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 part-day

Proposed Number of Children: 15

Valentine Community Schools

Grant Award: $50,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 part-day

Proposed Number of Children: 15

Wallace Public School Dist 65 R

Grant Award: $111,756

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day

Proposed Number of Children: 18

York Public Schools

Grant Award: $155,000

Number of Classrooms: 1 full-day

Proposed Number of Children: 15