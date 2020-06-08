HIP Video Promo presents: iinvad3 premieres new video for “Mix It Up” on Hype Magazine

iinvad3 iinvad3 - Mix It Up

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch "Mix It Up" by iinvad3 on Hype Magazine

A cultural synthesis will conclude in a burst of artistry and imagination. iinvad3 (pronounced "eye-invade") comprises Haitian Lynx and Jamaican J Glory, both from the melting pot of Broward County, Florida. Their upbringing is evident in their unparalleled styles of trap, R&B, pop, and Miami bass. Lynx and J Glory met by chance through a mutual friend in 2007 while working on individual projects. Ever since they realized that their positive messages and panoramic genres matched, they have been inseparable and impossible not to root for.

It was only recently that they decided to take music seriously and refine their distinctive sound. iinvad3 aspires to be relevant and candid while also entertaining and lively- their music is truly meant for everyone.

Gold chains, gold rims, gold grills, and golden girls monopolize the exuberant new music video by iinvad3, "Mix It Up." Picture the ideal Friday night: the club is popping, pockets are filled with Benjamins, and the love of your life (for the night) appears. In this energetic track, Lynx and J Glory break down their outright lit after hours. The clip takes place at a car show filled with vintage classics and posh modern riders. The song fuses dance and rap; during the breakdown, Lynx instructs listeners to follow a suave dance routine like the two extras showing off their smooth moves in the vehicle showroom. iinvad3 keeps things lighthearted and laid back; "Mix It Up" is the perfect example of the good energy we all need in life, especially during difficult times.

