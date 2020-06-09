CIPU Launches IP Awareness Basics Central (IPABC) for Educators, Students and Entrepreneurs
Portal will help to facilitate intellectual property literacy by enabling easier access to the basics everyone needs to know today
IPABC grew out of the need to provide diverse audiences easy access to the best basic information about the purpose and impact of intellectual property”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To better meet the challenges of a fast-moving, digital world, the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) has launched IP Awareness Basics Central (IPABC), a web portal that centralizes interesting, essential information about IP and IP rights suitable for students, educators and creators, as well as entrepreneurs and others engaged in business.
IPABC, more than a year in the making, involveed volunteer educators, IP experts and students from the U.S. and Europe. More than 180 websites, documents, videos and urls were reviewed from U.S., European and Asian sources.
“IPABC grew out of the need to provide diverse audiences easy access to the best basic information about the purpose and impact of intellectual property,” said Bruce Berman, CIPU founder and chairman. “The portal is a work-in-progress that we hope to continually update with the help of educators, creators, organizations and businesses. Lawyers and entrepreneurs are encouraged to contribute, too.”
The digital economy creates complex questions about ownership and theft, from social media to digital streaming, e-commerce, 5G and artificial intelligence. New business models are constantly emerging, especially in light of the Covid pandemic. They have become important areas and students and other stakeholders need to be informed about how the economy is being reshaped through the lens of IP; how it is used by individuals, businesses and nations for competitive advantage. IP is not just for lawyers.
The IPABC website menu includes: Types of IP, Examples, Videos, Facts, Resources and Principles. Sources include World Intellectual Property Organization, International Trademark Association the United States Patent and Trademark Office, European Intellectual Property Office, the Copyright Alliance, the Association of University Technology Managers and the Global Innovation Policy Center.
About the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about creations of the mind and their impact on people and business. CIPU provides outreach within an educational framework that seeks to improve IP literacy, promote freedom of ideas and deter infringement. Established in 2016, The Center provides a context for how patents, copyrights and trademarks facilitate ideas and encourage competition. CIPU holds events, publishes summary research reports and engages in strategic partnerships with organizations, educators and owners to promote IP awareness. www.understandingip.org.
