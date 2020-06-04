2020-06-04 12:37:16.937 St. Joseph Retailer Sells $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bucky’s Express in St. Joseph recently sold a Missouri Lottery “Lady Luck” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 to Ronald Cooper of Longview, Washington. “Lady Luck” is a $5 Scratchers ticket which offers prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. Cooper’s ticket contained one of four top prizes offered in the game, two of which remain unclaimed. 

Last fiscal year, players in Buchanan County won more than $12.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.27 million in the same time period, and more than $7.25 million of Missouri Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

