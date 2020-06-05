Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cameroon : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cameroon

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

June 5, 2020

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Cameroon is facing urgent financing needs driven by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Externally, Cameroon is exposed to demand and supply shocks due to the slowdown in major trading partners (China and Europe) and falling oil prices. Domestically, containment efforts to slow the number of Covid-19 cases, which have grown rapidly since March 6, 2020, are expected to further slow growth and widen the fiscal and current account deficits.

Country Report No. 2020/185

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)

English

June 5, 2020

9781513546339/1934-7685

1CMREA2020002

Paper

42

