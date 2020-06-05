NCE Conference | Nebraska Department of Education

Prior to assuming the role of assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education, Stump served as the chief operating officer of Vivayic, Inc., a learning solutions provider devoted to helping individuals, organizations and corporations do good in the world. Before that, Stump served as the assistant provost and state director for career and technical education (CTE) with the Colorado Community College System. During his tenure there, Stump also served as state FFA (Future Farmers of America) advisor, agriculture program director and interim president of Northeastern Junior College during the institution’s presidential search process.

During his seven-year tenure as a state CTE director, Stump served as an officer in the National Association of State Directors of Career and Technical Education. In this role, he served on the National SkillsUSA Board of Directors as the National Association of State Directors of Career Technical Education Consortium (NASDCTEc) liaison.

Stump also served two terms on the Prairie RE11-J school board and one year on the Colorado Association of School Boards board of directors.

Stump received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Purdue University and taught at Manchester High School in North Central Indiana. Before moving to Colorado, he also worked for the National FFA Organization managing the national officer team and the national FFA convention.