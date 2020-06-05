LM Advances Beneficial Reuse and Pollinator Initiatives at Edgemont, South Dakota, Disposal Site

In July 2016, a wildfire burned across the Edgemont site. Firefighters established containment boundaries by bulldozing through part of the site boundary. Subsequent site investigations by LM determined that the wildfire was not only ecologically beneficial, but also provided a stewardship opportunity for LM.

The temporary removal of competing groundcover after a wildfire allows wildflowers and beneficial plant species to establish in places where non-native or invasive species may have thrived. The wildflowers in turn help restore the habitat to a pre-fire condition, which is often healthier than before the fire.

In 2014, a presidential memorandum titled Creating a Federal Strategy to Promote the Health of Honey Bees and Other Pollinators was issued, directing DOE and other federal agencies to take actions consistent with each agency’s mission to support pollinator health on federal lands. DOE responded with the Pollinator Protection Plan, and set to work improving habitat, encouraging beneficial pollinators, enhancing nutritional resources, and reducing exposure to pesticides. LM utilized the post-fire Edgemont site as a location for implementing the initiative and determined a best path forward for establishing beneficial habitat. Seed mixes aimed at promoting pollinators were delivered to Jerry Sterns, the site’s grazing licensee, who in turn volunteered to re-seed the site.