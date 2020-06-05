Iconic Brands’ Hooters Spirits to Sponsor Events at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2020-2021

/EIN News/ -- · Chase Elliott, brand ambassador of Hooters Spirits, to pilot the GMS Racing No. 24 Hooters/Hooters Spirits Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series



· Hooters Spirits extends sponsorship with Atlanta Motor Speedway throughout 2021 season

Amityville, NY, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, is pleased to announce today that Hooters Spirits will be sponsoring its first event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 6-7, 2020 for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The doubleheader will feature the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race. Iconic and Hooters Spirits will sponsor select events at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2020 and have signed a contract through 2021. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver® and Hooters Spirits brand ambassador Chase Elliott will compete in both the Truck Series and Cup Series. During the Vet Tix/Camping World 200, Chase Elliott will pilot the GMS Racing No. 24 Hooters/Hooters Spirits Chevrolet Silverado.

The Hooters Spirits sponsorship deal with Atlanta Motor Speedway includes a 150-foot banner, which will be displayed for the race events, and will continue to be featured throughout future 2021 events.

While the upcoming races will take place without spectators in attendance due to COVID-19, the Bootleggers Bar at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be rebranded as Hooters Spirits Bootlegger Bar once restrictions are lifted. The bar includes a private suite with its own patio where guests can enjoy a Hooters Spirits drink and enjoy the races. Atlanta Motor Speedway is a world-renowned racetrack that has been hosting events since the 1960’s and continues to be a popular destination for a variety of races and other events.

“Hooters Spirits’ sponsorship at the legendary Atlanta Motor Speedway will be a prime opportunity for our brand profile to grow,” said Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic. “We are happy to see races starting up again, and I look forward to supporting our brand ambassador Chase Elliott. The extension of our sponsorship contract with Atlanta Motor Speedway through the end of 2021 will ensure that we will have a consistent brand awareness with the avid spectators of these exciting events.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. The EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will be run on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 and concludes with the EchoPark 250 at 4:30 p.m.

Hooters Spirits line of premium alcohol includes Vodka, Gin, Rum (Dark & Light), Tequila (Silver & Gold), American Whiskey and Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey. Hooters Spirits are available in Hooters corporate restaurants in 22 states across the United States, as well as a growing number of Hooters franchise restaurants, with expansion plans for distribution of Hooters Spirits products into off-premises retail locations.

About Speedway Motorsports, LLC

Speedway Motorsports, LLC is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide though its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private-label beverage company and affiliate of Iconic, for Hooters restaurants and off-premises retail locations both domestically and internationally.

